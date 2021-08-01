Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

BREAKING: TJ Hall commits to Washington after de-committing from Arizona

By Chris Fetters
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt didn't take long. After announcing his de-commitment from Arizona, Fresno (Calif.) San Joaquin Memorial defensive back TJ Hall verbally committed to Washington. "I actually de-committed a couple of days ago but just never put it out there," Hall told 247Sports' Greg Biggins this weekend. "I felt like opening things back up was the best move and best decision for me. I'm thankful to Arizona and the coaches for everything but like I said, I felt like this the best move for me for my future."

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Home, WA
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#247sports#Dawgman Com#Dream Team#Uw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Oklahoma Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher warns Texas, Oklahoma about joining the SEC: 'Be careful what you ask for'

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman dropped a bombshell report about Texas and Oklahoma having interest in joining the SEC. Zwerneman wrote that a source indicates an “announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of UT and OU to the league.” The SEC would then be set to become the first 16-team Super Conference in college football.
Gainesville, FLPosted by
AllGators

RB Jerrick Gibson Breaks Down Florida Gators Commitment

A childhood dream turned into reality. Gainesville native and 2024 running back Jerrick Gibson committed to the Florida Gators on Friday evening AllGators confirmed, with his dad announcing the monumental decision in a Facebook post. "I did it," Gibson would say excitedly in an interview with AllGators Friday night. Attending...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
Arizona Stateazdesertswarm.com

Arizona commit Tristan Monday named to Butkus Award watch list

On Monday, Arizona Wildcats linebacker commit Tristan Monday was named to the Butkus Award watch list for high schoolers. The award is given annually to the best college and high school linebackers in the country. The Scottsdale-Saguaro standout is the only Arizona native to make the list, and it’s well...
California StateOlympian

T.J. Hall, a 3-star recruit from California, commits to Huskies

T.J. Hall, a three-star recruit from California, needed only three days to decide he wanted to continue his football career in Seattle. The Huskies offered Hall, who is projected as a cornerback, offered Hall on Wednesday, and he announced his commitment to UW on Saturday evening on social media. Hall...
Florida State247Sports

BREAKING: 4-Star Texas OT Jaylen Early commits to Florida State

The Florida State coaching staff has landed a commitment from 2022 offensive tackle Jaylen Early. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Early announced the big news from his social media accounts on Monday. Early is from Duncanville, Texas and attends Duncanville High School. He chose the Seminoles over more than two dozen offers...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Are recent de-commitments a cause for concern?

The Ohio State football program has lost two recruits in the last week. Should we be worried as Buckeye fans?. Within the last week, the Buckeyes have lost two commitments to their once top-rated 2021 recruiting class. While the trolls on the internet message boards are gleefully celebrating what they see as the demise of the Ohio State football program, is losing these two commits a sign of a larger problem?
College SportsBleacher Report

Ranking College Football's Most Difficult Schedules for 2021 Contenders

Every program in the nation will enter the 2021 season fixated on the College Football Playoff. While the schedules are different, the final goal is ultimately the same. But that schedule can become a major obstacle. Earlier in the offseason, we identified the most favorable schedules among the contending group....
Florida State247Sports

OTB: Greetings from Charlotte, and a QB commit

Nee and Sonnone were in Charlotte to cover the ACC Kickoff, so we decided to do an impromptu podcast on what we learned about Florida State from the media event. There's some encouraging news about McKenzie Milton, cool anecdotes about Jordan Travis and Jermaine Johnson, plus we evaluate new QB commit Chris Parson.
College Sports247Sports

BREAKING: QB Lex Thomas commits to NC State

NC State landed its first commitment in its 2023 recruiting class Friday evening from Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage quarterback Lex Thomas. Thomas, a double Wolfpack legacy, is the younger brother of State receiver Thayer Thomas and linebacker Drake Thomas. Stay tuned to Pack Pride for more on this story.
Florida State247Sports

BREAKING: Tennesse QB Chris Parson commits to Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles landed a commitment from class of 2023 three-star quarterback Chris Parson of Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Parson, who is 6-foot and 190-pounds, announced the news on Thursday afternoon. He chose FSU over a top eight that included Miami, Kentucky, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, TCU and Alcorn State.
Hampton, NJScarlet Nation

Where's UNC Ranked After Hampton Commitment?

King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals). A week ago, THI dug into the rankings of the 31 programs that were ahead of North Carolina after the Tar Heels moved...
Arizona State247Sports

Zeke Berry commits to Arizona

Arizona has made a big splash out West. The Wildcats landed a commitment Friday from one of the region's best athletes, four-star cornerback Zeke Berry of Concord (Calif.) De La Salle. The Top247 prospect and nation's No. 20 rated cornerback, per the 247Sports rankings, announced his decision for Arizona on...
College Sports247Sports

BREAKING: Philly athlete commits to WVU Football, talks decision

Raleigh Collins waited more than a year to show schools what he could do, and it led the Philadelphia Neumann Goretti linebacker prospect to West Virginia. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Collins announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Friday. His other finalist was Penn State. "I'm choosing WVU," he said. "I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy