BREAKING: TJ Hall commits to Washington after de-committing from Arizona

It didn't take long. After announcing his de-commitment from Arizona, Fresno (Calif.) San Joaquin Memorial defensive back TJ Hall verbally committed to Washington. "I actually de-committed a couple of days ago but just never put it out there," Hall told 247Sports' Greg Biggins this weekend. "I felt like opening things back up was the best move and best decision for me. I'm thankful to Arizona and the coaches for everything but like I said, I felt like this the best move for me for my future."