FINDLAY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper has been found deceased while on duty at the Findlay Post, OSHP announced Saturday.

Sergeant Jared Ulinski joined OSHP in 1999, according to a Facebook post by OSHP.

Ulinski was a member of the 134th Academy class.

Details about Ulinski’s death have not been disclosed by OSHP.

We will update this story as we learn more.

©2021 Cox Media Group