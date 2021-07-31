Eagles training camp: DeVonta Smith leaves practice with minor leg injury

Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith just left the evening training camp practice with an apparent leg injury that’s not deemed serious.

Smith initially stayed on the field, before trotting off with the training staff, but he never headed to the locker room or the medical tent.

The No. 10 overall pick has had a solid first week that included growing pains with Darius Slay and some deep ball magic with Jalen Hurts.

