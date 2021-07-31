Cancel
Eagles training camp: DeVonta Smith leaves practice with minor leg injury

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UA5cI_0bE4Kzo800

Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith just left the evening training camp practice with an apparent leg injury that’s not deemed serious.

Smith initially stayed on the field, before trotting off with the training staff, but he never headed to the locker room or the medical tent.

The No. 10 overall pick has had a solid first week that included growing pains with Darius Slay and some deep ball magic with Jalen Hurts.

Top 70 photos from the Eagles first training camp practice of 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xoiph_0bE4Kzo800

Comments / 0

