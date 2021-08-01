Woof Alert: Huskies Land 3 Star Defensive Back From California

Happy Saturday Husky fans. The Huskies got some welcome news today when 3 star defensive back TJ Hall from San Joaquin Memorial HS, CA committed to UW. Hall was previously committed to Arizona before the Huskies offered this last week and made him re-think his commitment. Listed at 6’2” and around 185 pounds Hall is a defensive back with good size, and ball skills. He looks like he can play safety or corner for the Huskies (depending on need). The Huskies were able to steal Hall from Arizona, but they also beat out Colorado and Oregon State. 247sports has Hall rated as the 41st best athlete and if he puts up good senior film his stock will more than likely soar. His highlights are excellent and the Huskies may have gotten a steal in Hall.