PERCIVAL, Iowa — A family dog will return back to Canada after getting lost in a fiery crash near Percival, Iowa. Ray Kornelsen said he was driving a semi-truck from Canada to Texas when he made a stop in Iowa on Aug. 2. He said he collided with another semi-truck on Highway 2, and the truck caught fire. While trying to escape, Ray said he tossed his beloved dog, Dobby, out of the cab. In the chaos, he couldn't find Dobby and had to go back to Canada alone.