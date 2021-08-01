Nodaway County accident is fatal for Clearmont man, injures two others

NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo. — A Nodaway County accident claimed the life of a Clearmont man and injured two others Friday. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, David W. Cruth, of Clearmont, 68, was driving a Chevrolet truck on southbound U.S. Route 71, just south of 224th Street, around 8:47 a.m. Friday, July 30. An L8000 dump truck, driven by Kelton D. Emery, 22, of Maryville, was stopped at the intersection. Cruth attempted to avoid the dump truck and began to skid, struck the dump truck and ran off the roadway. Emery received minor injuries. Cruth’s passenger, Neil R. Hacker, 43, of Elmo, was seriously injured. Cruth’s injuries were fatal. All three were transported by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Maryville.