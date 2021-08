Simone Biles will return to Tokyo Olympic competition on Tuesday in the balance beam final, it has been confirmed.The 24-year-old has not competed since she pulled out of the women’s team final on Wednesday after one rotation, citing mental health concerns.But she will return to action for the balance beam final alongside Team USA teammate and all-around gold medalist Sunisa Lee.She has been named as the third of eight starters in the final, for which she qualified in seventh place last Sunday.A statement on Monday from USA Gymnastics confirmed the news.“We are so excited to confirm that you will...