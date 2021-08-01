Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pads star Tatis on 10-day injured list with shoulder trouble

By BERNIE WILSON
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YSV4V_0bE4K6mm00

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Electrifying shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, a day after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season.

The Padres announced the move prior to their game against the Colorado Rockies. They also placed right-hander Chris Paddack on the IL with an oblique injury.

Tatis, the NL's starting shortstop in the All-Star game, was injured Friday night while sliding awkwardly into third base in the first inning against the Rockies. He was in pain as he was led off the field by manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer.

Tingler said after Saturday night's 5-3 loss that Tatis will be re-evaluated in 10 days and if he hasn't made enough progress, season-ending surgery “would be on the table."

Before the game, Tingler said Tatis was “a little bit more sore than maybe some of them we've had in the past."

The Padres, who are in third place in the NL West and in control of the second wild-card spot, are keeping their fingers crossed that their superstar will be back in 10 days.

Tatis leads the NL with 31 home runs and 23 stolen bases. He's hitting .292 with 70 RBIs.

His left shoulder has become a concern. He's injured the joint while swinging his bat, diving for a grounder and sliding. Two of those three injuries have landed him on the IL.

The Padres said Tatis had an MRI Saturday morning and has instability and inflammation in his left shoulder.

“We were under the very realistic possibility that once it comes out and goes back in, there’s a very good chance that could repeat and continue to happen," Tingler said. “We certainly understand the risk and with the understanding that certainly with the slide yesterday, he just ended up in an awkward position like that, there was a chance of that possibly happening."

On Friday night, Tatis singled and advanced on Manny Machado’s sharp grounder to third baseman Ryan McMahon, who came up with the ball but then had it pop out of his glove and roll behind him into short left field. Tatis made a dash for third but shortstop Brendan Rodgers ran toward third, took the throw from McMahon and tagged out the sliding Tatis.

Tatis slid into the bag, landing hard on his left shoulder and crumbling in pain a few feet away, bringing a hush over Petco Park. Tingler and a trainer helped Tatis off the field as he winced in pain, holding his left arm. The trainer was holding Tatis’ upper arm/shoulder.

Tatis suffered a partially dislocated left shoulder on a violent swing April 5 against San Francisco and went on the 10-day injured list. He reinjured the shoulder diving for a ball and left a game against Cincinnati on June 19 but missed only one game.

The 22-year-old Tatis left a spring training game after hurting the shoulder while making a throw but was back two days later. He revealed then that he had been dealing with shoulder discomfort since his minor league days.

Tatis also missed eight games in mid-May after testing positive for COVID-19.

Tatis has wowed fans with his tape-measure home runs and bat flips, daring baserunning and aggressive plays at shortstop, although he leads the majors with 20 errors.

The Padres have worked with him to get him to cut down on his headfirst slides. His slide Friday night was feet first.

He became the first Padres player voted to start an All-Star Game since Tony Gwynn in 1999.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
36K+
Followers
62K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Jayce Tingler
Person
Tony Gwynn
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Rockies#Ap#The San Diego Padres#Nl#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleacher Report

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Suffers Partial Shoulder Dislocation Injury

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a partially dislocated left shoulder on Friday night against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Tatis went down near third base in the bottom of the first inning after trying to advance from second on an error. He was 1-for-1 before exiting and was replaced by Ha-Seong Kim.
MLBwcn247.com

LEADING OFF: Bryant set for SF debut, Tatis on injured list

Kris Bryant is expected to make his debut for the NL West-leading Giants on Sunday when they host Houston. San Francisco got the four-time All-Star third baseman in a trade with the Cubs for two minor leaguers Friday. Bryant is hitting .267 with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs this season. Also, San Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is again out of action after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season. San Diego put Tatis on the 10-day injured list Saturday and hopes he can be ready to return when the stint ends. He was injured Friday night while sliding awkwardly into third base in the first inning against the Rockies. The 22-year-old Tatis leads the NL with 31 home runs.
MLBtheScore

Tatis lands on IL with shoulder inflammation day after subluxation

The San Diego Padres placed shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. on the 10-day injured list Saturday with left shoulder inflammation, one day after he partially dislocated his shoulder while sliding into third base. Tatis underwent an MRI on Saturday. It's been recommended that he rest and be re-evaluated in 10 days'...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Anthony Rizzo shows how the Chicago Cubs disrespect their players

After the Chicago Cubs broke up the band at the deadline, Jed Hoyer had some interesting comments explaining his actions. While he ultimately made the right choice to let the core go and jumpstart a re-tooling phase with a reloaded farm system, his explanation on Monday for why extensions didn’t get done with any of Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, or Kris Bryant essentially backed the team bus right over the players. Moreover, the back and forth between Hoyer and Rizzo should give free agents pause before coming to the North Side.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence showing early signs of being a bust?

Welcome to the NFL Trevor Lawrence. On his first 11-on-11 in training camp Monday, ESPN reported he struggled when the Jaguars’ defense was allowed to play press coverage and go after his passes. Lawrence went 1-6 with two interceptions and he had a pass batted down. This may come as...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls Rumors: A ridiculous 6-team trade being discussed

The Chicago Bulls have accomplished quite a bit over the first couple days of NBA free agency. Vice President Arturas Karnisovas has had his aggressiveness on full display, as has general manager Marc Eversley. There may have been no more aggressive move than the one Eversley pulled off to help...
MLBRealGM

Dodgers Place Mookie Betts On 10-Day Injured List

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed All-Star right fielder Mookie Betts on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hip inflammation. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers activated right-hander Jimmy Nelson from the injured list after he recovered from a left lumbar strain.
MLBNBC Washington

Nationals Recall Carter Kieboom, Place Jordy Mercer on 10-Day Injured List

Nationals recall Carter Kieboom, place Jordy Mercer on IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. In their quest to close ground on the division lead in the NL East, the Washington Nationals announced an infield adjustment on Saturday. Infielder Carter Kieboom has been recalled to the squad from Triple-A Rochester, as fellow INF Jordy Mercer has been placed on the 10-day Injured List with a calf strain.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Rays place veteran pitcher Collin McHugh on 10-day injured list, claim Jake Reed off waivers

The Rays have claimed right-hander Jake Reed off waivers from the Dodgers, per the team. He will head to Triple-A to join the Durham Bulls. Reed’s time with the Dodgers was short, but memorable. He began the year in the Angels’ minor league system, but he was released on June 2. He signed with the Dodgers two days later and made his Major League debut with the Dodgers little more than a month later.
MLB740thefan.com

Twins move Taylor Rogers to 10 day injured list

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Minnesota Twins placed relief pitcher Taylor Rogers on the ten-day Injured List with a left middle finger sprain. Rogers exited Monday’s game in the ninth after failing to grip the ball well enough to throw strikes. He is 2-4 on the season with a 3.35 earned...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Diagnosed with shoulder subluxation

Tatis was diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation after he left Friday's loss to the Rockies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Manager Jayce Tingler said after Friday's game that Tatis aggravated the injury that forced him to spend 10 days on the injured list earlier in the season, but the shortstop had "much better" range of motion and strength after the contest, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The Padres will re-evaluate the 22-year-old Saturday to determine the extent of the issue. Prior to his departure, Tatis singled in his lone at-bat.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Reevaluation coming in 10 days

Tatis (shoulder) will be reevaluated in 10 days, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Tatis' shoulder issues date back to the dislocation he suffered in early April. He aggravated the injury Friday against the Rockies. He underwent an MRI on Saturday, and while he isn't being recommended anything other than rest for now, the fact that he won't even be reevaluated for 10 days indicates that he's in line for more than a minimum-length absence.
MLBaudacy.com

Cubs place infielder Nico Hoerner on 10-day injured list with right oblique strain

(670 The Score) The Cubs have placed infielder Nico Hoerner on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain, they announced Thursday. Hoerner exited in the seventh inning of the Cubs’ 8-2 loss to the Reds on Wednesday evening after grimacing while striking out on a check swing. He’s hitting .313 with no homers, 14 RBIs and a .776 OPS in 39 games in what’s been an injury-plagued season for him.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Lands on injured list

Tatis landed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation Saturday. Tatis left Friday's game against the Rockies after aggravating the dislocated shoulder he suffered back in early April. He missed the minimum of 10 days that time around, though it's unclear if he'll require a longer absence in this instance. Jake Cronenworth starts at shortstop in his absence Saturday, while Ha-Seong Kim could also spend time at the position in the near future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy