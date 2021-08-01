Bellator 263: Georgi Karakhanyan gets the hard-earned sub over trash-talking Kiefer Crosbie (Video)

Georgi Karakhanyan fought Kiefer Crosbie at Bellator 263. In his third fight back at lightweight, Georgi Karakhanyan took on Kiefer Crosbie at Bellator 263. The fight ended in the first round with a submission. The two grappled to start the fight, ending up against the cage, but the pair made their way to the mat. Crosbie nearly had a rear-naked choke locked in before Karakhanyan rolled through and was able to set up the finishing sequence. Crosbie ended up trapped under Karakhanyan when Karakhanyan was able to work his way into an arm-triangle to get the eventual tap.