New Dry Spray Technology helps Increase Indoor Air Quality in Homes and Hotels

Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (PRWEB) July 31, 2021. It’s our way of life that has created an indoor environment containing millions of types of mold, fungus, pollen, spores, bacteria, viruses and more harmful specimens in our homes. Our innovation of synthetic building materials, furnishings, personal care products, pesticides, and more have led to a dramatic increase of poor indoor air quality. Pollutants such as pet dander, mold, and volatile organic compounds are dangers that many households have, especially with many households not changing out their HVAC filter when recommended to do so. With up to 3.8 million people per year in the United States dying due to having low indoor air quality, Paerosol’s Dry Spray Technology has been found to help dramatically reduce these numbers.

