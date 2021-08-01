Cancel
Florida State

Paerosol's New Disinfecting Technology Used in Florida Schools

Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (PRWEB) July 31, 2021. Marking almost one year since Corbett Preparatory School located in Tampa, Florida decided to implement Paerosol’s Dry Spray Technology™ across its 17 buildings, the school has not reported a single case of COVID-19 nor the flu!. With schools throughout the world having a growing...

Florida Statecbs12.com

Florida's 4th largest school district mandates masks for employees

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Employees of the fourth largest school district in Florida will have to wear masks when classes begin next week. Barbara Jenkins, the Superintendent of Orange County Public Schools, made the announcement on Wednesday, one week before 209,000 students return to classrooms. Employees will have to...
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s never-ending school mask debate

Masks. It’s the conversation that many Floridians had hoped was behind us. Yet here we are again, debating whether schools should again require the use of facial coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Parents who hate the idea, and those who like it, have begun inundating their school district officials with opinions as they see the latest variation of the virus take off. Still, the governor has insisted that such mandates not return for a second year. What’s going to happen? Read on for the latest on that story and more Florida education news.
Florida StateBay News 9

Florida Politics: Florida’s pediatricians want masks in schools

With a new school year about to begin and multiple variants of COVID-19 surging at once, pediatricians have a prescription for Florida schools: Universal masking. The Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics issued on Thursday an unambiguous argument for face coverings and distancing. Primary to the pediatricians' case...
Medical & BiotechHouston Chronicle

Paerosol Announces Increased Use of Automobiles Calls for New Disinfecting Agent

CHARLESTON, S.C. (PRWEB) July 31, 2021. By the year 2050, the world total of passenger cars is expected to go up by 150%, totalling approximately 2.5 billion people. Generally, the interior of an automobile is a small and shared space, and multiple reports in the last 15 years show that its users face a higher risk of exposure to a variety of airborne infectious agents such as allergens and endotoxins. With the average North American spending 4.3 years of their whole life either being in or driving a car, this has called for a new way to help spread infectious diseases in enclosed automobiles.
Florida Statesouthfloridahospitalnews.com

FLORIDA CHAPTER OF THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS SUPPORTS CONTINUED USE OF MASKS IN SCHOOLS

July 29 2021 – Statement by the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “Since children under 12 years of age are still not yet eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the vaccine will most likely not be available for this age group until winter of 2021, most children are still at risk for Coronavirus infection and transmitting the infection to others. Both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend masking in schools. The Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FCAAP) supports the continued, universal use of masks and physical distancing in schools by all individuals including students, faculty members, and staff through the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Masking should be in addition to the continuation of testing protocols in schools to mitigate the spread of infection. Finally, and most importantly, FCAAP recommends that all vaccine eligible children, faculty, and staff in schools should be vaccinated”
Lee County, FLWINKNEWS.com

New technology keeping your kids safe in Lee County schools

New technology inside Lee County’s public schools this year will help keep your kids safe with the push of a button. The District has installed panic alarms in all schools. The purpose? Faster response times in the case of an emergency. Each teacher and staff member will wear a badge,...
Florida StateMSNBC

As Florida's COVID conditions worsen, DeSantis finds new scapegoat

President Joe Biden delivered remarks yesterday on the effort to combat the pandemic, and noted that Florida and Texas alone account for one third of the nation's new COVID-19 cases. Though he didn't name names, the president added, "I say to these governors, 'Please, help.' But if you aren't going...
Oregon StateKDRV

Oregon schools mull mask policies as new CDC guidance urges their use

MEDFORD, Ore. — When the Oregon Department of Education released its guidance for the coming school year at the end June, it left the decision to require face coverings up to individual districts and schools. Since then, districts in southern Oregon have been weighing their options and developing their policies — but the latest guidance from state and federal officials may have an impact on how they shake out.
Florida StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday returns

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday returned this weekend with residents getting the levies waived for purchases of school supplies, clothing and computers. The sales tax holiday on school-related items runs through Aug. 9. Florida’s sales tax is 6%, but that can be higher based on added...
Florida StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Worst School District in Florida

Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and likelihood for future success — including academic success. […]
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

A charter school about-face in Florida’s third largest district

Leaders of Florida’s third largest school district couldn’t have been more clear. Just a few weeks ago, the Hillsborough County School Board expressed its dissatisfaction with charter schools by overwhelmingly voting to reject the renewal of four charters and denying approval of two others. Lawsuits be darned. Did the board majority mean it? Read on for the latest on that story and more Florida education news.
Florida StateVSC NEWS

Technological Advancements Helpful in Preserving Florida’s Water Supply

Water is one of the most valuable resources Florida vegetable and specialty crop producers utilize every season. But that doesn’t mean there’s an endless supply. “I think it is easy for us to forget it is a finite resource and there are limits. It’s easy for us to forget because we just got five inches of rain at my house from (Tropical Storm) Elsa. The week before that, we got eight inches across the week,” said Michael Dukes, irrigation professor and director of the University of Florida/IFAS Center for Land Use Efficiency. “That makes it easy for us to look out and say, ‘There’s too much water. It’s everywhere.’”

