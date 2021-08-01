Paerosol's New Disinfecting Technology Used in Florida Schools

July 29 2021 – Statement by the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “Since children under 12 years of age are still not yet eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the vaccine will most likely not be available for this age group until winter of 2021, most children are still at risk for Coronavirus infection and transmitting the infection to others. Both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend masking in schools. The Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FCAAP) supports the continued, universal use of masks and physical distancing in schools by all individuals including students, faculty members, and staff through the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Masking should be in addition to the continuation of testing protocols in schools to mitigate the spread of infection. Finally, and most importantly, FCAAP recommends that all vaccine eligible children, faculty, and staff in schools should be vaccinated”