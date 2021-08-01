Cancel
Custer County, CO

Flash Flood Warning issued for Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Pueblo by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer; Fremont; Huerfano; Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Fremont County in central Colorado Northeastern Custer County in southeastern Colorado Northern Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado Southwestern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 611 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Junkins Burn Scar, Florence, Wetmore and Colorado City. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#18 11 00#Doppler
