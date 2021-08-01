Flood Advisory issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-04 06:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wayne .Thunderstorms continue to develop and move east and southeast over parts of Carter and Wayne Counties, including the Current River area. For the next hour, these storms may continue to develop over the same area and will produce minor flooding. Should these storms continue to persist beyond 8 pm CDT, a Flash Flood Warning may be warranted. The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flood Advisory for Carter County in southeastern Missouri Southwestern Wayne County in southeastern Missouri * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Van Buren, Ellsinore, Williamsville, Hunter, Fremont and Mill Spring.