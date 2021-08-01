Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayne County, MO

Flood Advisory issued for Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-04 06:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Wayne .Thunderstorms continue to develop and move east and southeast over parts of Carter and Wayne Counties, including the Current River area. For the next hour, these storms may continue to develop over the same area and will produce minor flooding. Should these storms continue to persist beyond 8 pm CDT, a Flash Flood Warning may be warranted. The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flood Advisory for Carter County in southeastern Missouri Southwestern Wayne County in southeastern Missouri * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Van Buren, Ellsinore, Williamsville, Hunter, Fremont and Mill Spring.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Van Buren, MO
City
Mill Spring, MO
County
Wayne County, MO
City
Williamsville, MO
City
Fremont, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flash Flood Warning#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentCNN

Atlantic hurricane season is about to become more active than first forecast

(CNN) — The next couple of months could be a wild ride for many if NOAA's Atlantic hurricane mid-season update proves true. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has doubled down on its initial seasonal forecast issued in May by announcing Wednesday that the season will continue to be above-average. Forecaster's confidence has increased and the probability of an above-normal season has risen from 60% to 65%, leaving only a 10% probability of a below-normal season and a 25% probability of a normal season.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Psaki grilled on Cuomo, Biden sexual harassment allegations, says claims against president already ‘litigated’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki fended off questions about sexual misconduct allegations leveled against President Biden Wednesday following the commander-in-chief’s decision to call on embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following a harassment probe. "Should there be an independent investigation of allegations into the president as there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy