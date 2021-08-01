Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Okaloosa County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-31 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland A CLUSTER OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...SOUTHERN OKALOOSA COUNTY UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 713 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a broken line extending from 10 miles southwest of Crestview to 9 miles northwest of Eglin Air Force Base, and moving southeast at 10 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Niceville, Eglin AFB and Valparaiso.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestview, FL
City
Valparaiso, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
City
Eglin Air Force Base, FL
City
Niceville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms#Air Force#Okaloosa Coastal#Okaloosa Inland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentCNN

Atlantic hurricane season is about to become more active than first forecast

(CNN) — The next couple of months could be a wild ride for many if NOAA's Atlantic hurricane mid-season update proves true. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has doubled down on its initial seasonal forecast issued in May by announcing Wednesday that the season will continue to be above-average. Forecaster's confidence has increased and the probability of an above-normal season has risen from 60% to 65%, leaving only a 10% probability of a below-normal season and a 25% probability of a normal season.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Psaki grilled on Cuomo, Biden sexual harassment allegations, says claims against president already ‘litigated’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki fended off questions about sexual misconduct allegations leveled against President Biden Wednesday following the commander-in-chief’s decision to call on embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following a harassment probe. "Should there be an independent investigation of allegations into the president as there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy