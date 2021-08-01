Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-31 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland A CLUSTER OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...SOUTHERN OKALOOSA COUNTY UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 713 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a broken line extending from 10 miles southwest of Crestview to 9 miles northwest of Eglin Air Force Base, and moving southeast at 10 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Niceville, Eglin AFB and Valparaiso.