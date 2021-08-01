Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallam by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallam The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 708 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Texline, or 19 miles east of Clayton, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Texline and Ware. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
