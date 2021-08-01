Cancel
Six more killed in clash between rebels and Congo army

By Zarrin Ahmed
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
Residents of Beni look on at the scene of a bomb blast outside a bar at MaluMalu junction in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo, 28 June 2021. Six were killed in a clash between rebels and government on Saturday. STR / EPA-EFE

July 31 (UPI) -- Six people, including an army officer and civilian, were killed in clashes between the army and Ugandan rebels in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday.

The fighting occurred 15 miles east of Beni in the North Kivu province.

"The DRC armed forces neutralized 4 [Allied Democratic Forces] rebels. We lost a soldier on the battlefield, while enemy bullets hit two civilians, killing one instantly," Lt. Antony Mualushayi told Anadolu Agency News.

Earlier this week, suspected ADF rebels set 10 cars on fire, the military reported. According to the DR government, the ADF has stepped up attacks this year, targeting civilians.

Last week, 16 civilians were killed when a suspected ADF rebel group ambushed a truck.

The army also said it rescued 150 civilian hostages who were being used as human shields by rebels.

