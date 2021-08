Doordash, the nation’s leading food-delivery service, has been cutting base pay for drivers around the country over the past month according to posts on Reddit and Facebook. Base pay for regular Doordash deliveries has been cut from $3.00 per order to $2.00, $2.25 and $2.50 per order depending on market. As expected, many drivers — or dashers — are not happy about the pay cut especially with gas prices on the rise this year to over $3.15 per gallon on average according to AAA, In California gas prices average $4.33 per gallon. As independent contractors, dashers are responsible for paying gas, insurance and maintenance on their own vehicles — just like drivers with Uber and Lyft.