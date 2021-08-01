1st and 10 Camp Tour: James River ready to rebuild for fall campaign
BUCHANAN, Va. – The 1st and 10 Camp Tour drops in on the James River Knights. The Three Rivers District club is hoping to improve on what was a disjointed 1-5 spring season. However, there was plenty of young talent getting their feet wet at the varsity level in Buchanan. Coach Tim Jennings explains that the Knights are facing what a lot of smaller schoolers are this fall, decreased numbers, which calls for more creativity in player management and positioning.www.wsls.com
