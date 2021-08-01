Brandon Nimmo's 'small' hamstring tweak becomes bigger
What was suggested as "really, really small" on Friday night has turned into something quite a bit larger for the Mets. Manager Luis Rojas said that Brandon Nimmo had felt a "pinch" in his left hamstring after making a diving catch on Aristides Aquino's fly in the ninth inning of Friday’s loss to Cincinnati that was "really, really small" but troublesome enough that he would have used a pinch hitter had Nimmo come to bat.www.newsday.com
Comments / 0