On Saturday at Citi Field, the Mets will revive their Hall of Fame – induction-free since 2013 – when they elect infielder Edgardo Alfonzo and pitchers Ron Darling and Jon Matlack in a ceremony prior to the team’s night game against the Reds. The late, great Al Jackson also will receive a “Mets Hall of Fame Achievement Award” for his contributions to the organization. Fans are encouraged to be seated by 6:45 for the start of the ceremony, which was originally scheduled for last year before COVID-19 kept crowds away.