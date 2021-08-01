3 perfect NBA free agent destinations for Mike Conley

Former Ohio State point guard Mike Conley, Jr. has agreed to a new three-year contract with the Utah Jazz according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Conley has already had a long — and if we’re being honest — a very underrated NBA career. It all started out with Conley being drafted as the fourth overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2007 NBA draft. He spent the first 12-years of his career in Memphis before being traded to the Utah Jazz after the 2018-2019 season where he has been for the last two campaigns.