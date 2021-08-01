Cancel
NBA

3 perfect NBA free agent destinations for Mike Conley

By Greg Patuto
NBA Analysis Network
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Conley is going to get plenty of attention in the open market. After an injury-riddled season, Conley will become a free agent and have the flexibility to sign where he would like. There will be interested teams around the NBA, both looking to win now and rebuild. Conley finally...

NBAbasketballinsiders.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz considering trade offers for Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles, Royce O’Neale, and No. 30 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft

Per one interesting announcement from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Utah Jazz are open to trading forward Bojan Bogdanovic, forward-guard Joe Ingles, small forward Royce O’Neale, and the No. 30 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft. Fischer stated, “The Utah Jazz are known to be one of the few teams actually searching to move playoff-tested talent. Retaining Mike Conley is an offseason priority, sources said, and the Jazz have held numerous discussions with teams around the league about offloading salary to create for Conley in free agency.” Point guard Mike Conley is set to become a free agent this offseason. Though, general manager Justin Zanik will aim to re-sign the 33-year-old guard in the coming weeks. Conley earned $34.5 million in the 2020-21 season.
NBAkslsports.com

Mailbag: Jazz Draft Butler, Trade Favors

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz had their first significant opportunity to change the roster in the post-Dennis Lindsey era and took full advantage by using a second-round draft pick to select Jared Butler before trading Derrick Favors to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The moves set the Jazz...
NBAPosted by
The Big Lead

Five Worst Early NBA Free Agent Signings

NBA free agency started off with a bang Monday afternoon with a flurry of deals that saw stars and role players gobbling up contracts quickly. As with any major spending spree, bad contracts are going to be signed. That's what we're here to examine. Here are the five worst contracts...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Jazz Rumors: Conley, Niang, MLE, Porter, Gay

The Jazz remain on track to finalize an agreement on a three-year contract with Mike Conley once free agency officially opens tonight, reports Tony Jones of The Athletic. Previous reports have indicated that Utah is the strong frontrunner to bring back Conley and that the team is preparing a three-year offer in the neighborhood of $75MM for the veteran point guard. Based on Jones’ report, it sounds like that hasn’t changed and a deal could be in place later today.
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Free Agency Rumors Ft. Mike Conley + Russell Westbrook Trade To Lakers & Pascal Siakam Trade?

NBA rumors and NBA Free Agency rumors are focused around the top NBA free agents about to hit the market during the NBA offseason. On today’s show, we bring you the latest on the RUssell Westbrook trade. Will Bradley Beal stay with the Wizards? According to Marc Stein, the Jazz are looking to retain Mike Conley. Will we see Pascal Siakam end up leaving Toronto in a blockbuster NBA trade? Host Chase Senior breaks down the latest NBA news and rumors. Chat Sports will be LIVE for the start of NBA Free Agency on Monday, starting at 5p et.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Conley, Jr. signs new contract with Utah Jazz

Former Ohio State point guard Mike Conley, Jr. has agreed to a new three-year contract with the Utah Jazz according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Conley has already had a long — and if we’re being honest — a very underrated NBA career. It all started out with Conley being drafted as the fourth overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2007 NBA draft. He spent the first 12-years of his career in Memphis before being traded to the Utah Jazz after the 2018-2019 season where he has been for the last two campaigns.
NBANBC Sports

Top 12 free agents to watch as NBA free agency opens

Things are about to get wild. At 6 p.m. Eastern tonight, NBA free agency starts, the flood gates open, and there is always a rush of deals by 6:01 (but there is no tampering in the NBA, why would you even think that?). Other big ones will follow quickly, but there are always a few surprises, too.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Mike Conley Agrees To A 3-Year, $68 Million Deal To Return To Utah Jazz

Just a couple of minutes into free agency, Shams Charania of The Athletic announced that veteran point guard Mike Conley Jr has agreed to a three-year, $68 million contract to return to the Utah Jazz:. "Free agent Mike Conley Jr. has agreed to a three-year, $68 million deal to return...
NBAfortyeightminutes.com

Point Guard Rumors: Lowry, Conley, Payne, Schroder, Jackson

Kyle Lowry is expected to agree to a contract with the Heat at the start of free agency, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Wojnarowski went as far as to say “everything is in place” for that to happen when he appeared on ESPN’s The Jump. Assuming Lowry ends up...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Reports: Jazz secure G Mike Conley on 3-year deal

The Utah Jazz moved quickly to bring back point guard Mike Conley, agreeing Monday on a three-year, $72.5 million deal, according to multiple outlets. Conley, 33, produced 16.2 points and six assists per game last season with Utah, shooting 41.2 percent from 3-point range and making his first All-Star Game appearance.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

2021 NBA Offseason Preview: Utah Jazz

After four years as a solid playoff team in the West, the Jazz took a big step forward in 2020/21, finishing the season with the NBA’s best record at 52-20. The club’s regular season success was buoyed by an improved offense, with Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, and Bojan Bogdanovic playing key roles.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Dallas Mavericks Are Interested In Mike Conley And Kyle Lowry

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were eliminated in the first round in 7 games, but it was clear from the series that the offensive load on Doncic was far too great, and that the team needs to get some players that can take on some of the playmaking and the scoring that Doncic has to do.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Free Agents 2021: Top Rumors and Predictions Before NBA Draft

It's about to be a busy time in the NBA world. The 2021 draft is Thursday, and free agency will officially start on August 6. We don't know exactly how the draft will unfold, though it's looking like Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham will be the No. 1 selection. "Sources across...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Jazz Considered Likely To Re-Sign Mike Conley

Free agent point guard Mike Conley is likely to return to the Jazz, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic, though Jones cautions that the price tag “won’t be cheap.”. The report comes on the heels of a pair of similar stories from Tuesday. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst wrote that league executives believe Conley is most likely to remain in Utah, while Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report said there’s a “strong belief” around the league that the Jazz will be able to shed some salary and make Conley a substantial offer.

