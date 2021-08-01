Cancel
Public Safety

Lizzie Borden case: Images from one of the most notorious crime scenes in history

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 100 years ago, Lizzie Borden was arrested and charged with the brutal murder of her father and stepmother. Here's a look at what police found at the scene and what transpired at her trial. "48 Hours" takes a new look at the case Saturday, July 31 at 9/8c on CBS.

Why Would Lizzie Borden Have Killed?

A century ago in Fall River, Massachusetts, a jury of twelve men deliberated about one hour before acquitting Lizzie Borden of killing her father and stepmother. Lizzie’s innocence has not been so easily accepted by other people—either in 1892, when the murders were committed, or today. Since the trial people have continued to question evidence, police procedures, alibis, and strange behavior by members of the Borden household. Amateur prosecutors have put forward other suspects. Still, the evidence against Lizzie is strong enough to keep alive the speculation that she was the killer.
99.5 WKDQ

You Can Take a Virtual Tour of the Lizzie Borden House on the 129th Anniversary of the Borden Murders

If you're looking for ways to explore spooky destinations, but don't want to worry about bringing any bad energy home with you, this may be the perfect solution! I love virtual tours because I feel like I can "travel" without ever leaving my house. Now you can "travel" all the way to Massachusettes to see the Lizzie Borden house, from the comfort of your own home, and on the anniversary of the gruesome murders no less.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Cop who confessed to murdering Sarah Everard isn’t eating: Report

A former British cop who pleaded to murdering a woman he snatched off the streets of London has reportedly stopped eating and is on suicide watch. Wayne Couzens, 48, a former Metropolitan police officer from Kent, admitted he raped and killed Sarah Everard — a marketing professional whose disappearance and death became international news.
CNN

He spent two decades in prison for church murders. New DNA evidence shows someone else did it

(CNN) — A man who spent two decades in prison for a 1985 double homicide during church bible study has been exonerated, with all charges against him dropped. Newly discovered DNA evidence from a hair sample shows Dennis A. Perry, 59, "may have been acquitted if that evidence had been available" during his 2003 trial for the murders of Harold and Thelma Swain in Georgia, according to a news release from Glynn County District Attorney Keith Higgins.
Carnegie, PATODAY.com

Woman held captive since May rescued after leaving notes in public restrooms

Notes left on scraps of paper in public restrooms helped Pennsylvania authorities track down and rescue a woman held captive for months. In the first note discovered last Thursday in a Walmart in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, police said the woman wrote she was being sexually and physically assaulted by a man, according to NBC affiliate WPXI of Pittsburgh, citing a criminal complaint. The woman said she was being held against her will, urged any readers to call 911, included an address and warned that the man had a knife.
The Independent

TikTok star Matima Miller, also known as Babyface.s, dies aged 19

Matima Miller, a TikTok star celebrated by millions of followers for his dance moves, has died aged 19.Police in Wilmington, Delaware have identified Miller, also known online as Swavy and Babyface.s, as the victim of a shooting that occurred on Monday (5 July).Authorities in Wilmington, Delaware, had previously announced they were investigating a fatal shooting that had occurred at 10.42am at Elbert Place.Police said at the time they had located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim – later identified as Miller – who was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.Miller had 2.5 million followers on TikTok, where he regularly shared dance videos and other viral clips.The news of Miller’s death has been met with tributes from fans and loved ones.Monday’s shooting remains under investigation, the Wilmington Police Department said in an update on Tuesday.Anyone with information can contact Detective Mackenzie Kirlin at (302) 576-3653. They can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.A Go Fund Me fundraiser started on behalf of Miller’s family has raised more than $13,000 so far.
CrimeOnline

Suspected female serial killer Pam Hupp charged with killing cancer-ridden best friend after chemotherapy appointment: Reports

Suspected female serial killer Pam Hupp is facing another murder charge after police say she killed a longtime friend in 2011. According to Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood, Pamela Hupp (pictured right), who’s serving a life sentence for killing a disabled man in 2016, has been charged with the death of Elizabeth “Betsy” Faria (pictured left).
CBS Miami

The Case Of Murdered 6-Year-Old Adam Walsh: 40 Years Later

MIAMI (CBSMiam) — Forty years ago today, Adam Walsh went missing. His disappearance forever changed how authorities handled missing kid cases as Florida became the first state to set up a clearing house for missing children. Walsh was six years old when he was kidnapped in July 1981 after his mom briefly left him alone in the toy department of Sears store in Hollywood right across the street from the Hollywood Police Department. A frantic manhunt followed. More than two weeks later, Adam’s severed head was found in a drainage canal near Vero Beach in Indian River County, 130 miles away from where...

