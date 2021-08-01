Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County posts 3,318 new COVID-19 infections, 11 deaths; vaccine access expanded on Sunday

By Staff and news service reports
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the relentless Delta variant widening its reach in the region, Los Angeles County reported 3,318 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths on Saturday, July 31. The number of coronavirus patients in county hospitals continued to spike as well, rising from 1,008 on Friday to 1,071, according to state figures. The number of those patients in intensive care dropped by one to 231.

www.dailybulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Norwalk, CA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Balboa Peninsula, CA
State
Florida State
Los Angeles County, CA
Coronavirus
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Los Angeles County, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Infectious Diseases#Commerce#Cdc#Covid#Unvaccinat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentCNN

Atlantic hurricane season is about to become more active than first forecast

(CNN) — The next couple of months could be a wild ride for many if NOAA's Atlantic hurricane mid-season update proves true. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has doubled down on its initial seasonal forecast issued in May by announcing Wednesday that the season will continue to be above-average. Forecaster's confidence has increased and the probability of an above-normal season has risen from 60% to 65%, leaving only a 10% probability of a below-normal season and a 25% probability of a normal season.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Psaki grilled on Cuomo, Biden sexual harassment allegations, says claims against president already ‘litigated’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki fended off questions about sexual misconduct allegations leveled against President Biden Wednesday following the commander-in-chief’s decision to call on embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following a harassment probe. "Should there be an independent investigation of allegations into the president as there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy