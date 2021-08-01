Cancel
TABLE-S.Korea July exports surge 29.6% y/y, miss forecast

SEOUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's preliminary export and import figures for July, released by the government on Sunday (rounded): July *June Balance ($ billion) +1.76 +4.45 Exports ($ billion) 55.43 54.80 (% growth vs yr ago) +29.6 +39.8 Imports ($ billion) 53.67 50.35 (% growth vs yr ago) +38.2 +40.7 * Revised on July 15 NOTES: - June exports surged 29.6% from a year earlier, government data showed on Sunday, marking the ninth consecutive month of expansion. - Reuters poll: Outbound shipments in July were seen expanding 30.2% from a year earlier, the median forecast in a poll of 16 economists showed. - There were 24.5 working days last month, versus 25 days in the comparable month of 2020. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

