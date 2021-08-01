TABLE-S.Korea July exports surge 29.6% y/y, miss forecast

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares edged down on Thursday, as worries about the Delta coronavirus variant persisted and hawkish remarks from a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official weighed on risk appetite. The won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI fell 2.71 points, or 0.08%, to 3,277.67 as of 0247 GMT. ** Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, a major architect of the Fed's new policy strategy, said he felt the conditions for raising interest rates could be met by the end of 2022, driving U.S. bond yields and the dollar higher. ** South Korea reported 1,776 new coronavirus cases for Wednesday, more than a day earlier and nearing the daily record of 1,895 marked last week, as it struggled to tame the worst-ever outbreak of variant strains. ** Among heavyweights, technology giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix tumbled 0.60% and 2.07%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem slid 0.35%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 5.8 billion won ($5.07 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,143.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , nearly unchanged from its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,143.1 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,143.2. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 110.33. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.9 basis points to 1.409%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 1.885%. ($1 = 1,142.9600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)