Special Weather Statement issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Robertson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL DAVIDSON NORTHEASTERN CHEATHAM AND SOUTHWESTERN ROBERTSON COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM CDT At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Coopertown, or 11 miles west of Springfield, moving east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Springfield, Greenbrier, Coopertown, Ridgetop, Joelton and Pleasant View. This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 19 and 39.alerts.weather.gov
