Marquette County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 20:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marquette SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL MARQUETTE COUNTY UNTIL 830 PM EDT At 807 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Little Presque Isle, or 9 miles west of Presque Isle, moving south at 35 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Marquette, Ishpeming, Negaunee, Little Presque Isle, Trowbridge Park, Halfway Village, Palmer and Sugarloaf Mountain.

#Special Weather Statement
