Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redmond, OR

Search underway for missing woman, 81, with memory loss NW of Redmond

By Barney Lerten
Posted by 
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GkGcv_0bE4EP9g00

(Update: Adding 2013 photo; LifeFlight helicopter joins search)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies issued an alert to residents in an area northwest of Redmond and asked the public for help late Saturday afternoon as an extensive search was underway for a missing 81-year-old woman with memory loss.

The sheriff’s office was dispatched around 3:20 p.m. to the reported missing woman in the area of Northwest 74 th Street and Larch Avenue in an unincorporated area northwest of Redmond, Sergeant Nathan Garibay said.

Janelle Schissel apparently have been gone from her home in the area since around noon, he said.

Deputies, a U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement K-9 team, a sheriff’s office K-9 team and Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers, including trackers and a K-9 team, were called out for the search.

A LifeFlight helicopter joined the search early Saturday evening.

A Deschutes Emergency Alert was sent to area residents to be watching for Schissel, described as a white female, 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, wearing a red print shirt, tan capris pants and tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees Schissel or someone matching her description is asked to contact the sheriff’s office through non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

The post Search underway for missing woman, 81, with memory loss NW of Redmond appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 3

KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
1K+
Followers
817
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Deschutes County, OR
Redmond, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Redmond, OR
Deschutes County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Rescue Team#Lifeflight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
La Pine, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office holds ‘National Night Out’ events in Sisters, La Pine

In a bid to increase awareness and build relationships, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office’s held a pair of National Night Out events Tuesday evening in La Pine and Sisters, inviting the community so they could get to know each other better in a relaxed, informal setting. The post Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office holds ‘National Night Out’ events in Sisters, La Pine appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oily rags spark fire at NE Bend sports performance business; months of work lie ahead

Oily rags from a staining project sparked a fire Sunday evening that caused about $110,000 in damage and losses to a sports performance business in northeast Bend, fire investigators said Monday. The owner said it'll take at least three months to reopen the business. The post Oily rags spark fire at NE Bend sports performance business; months of work lie ahead appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend woman surprised to find a ‘payback noise parade’ outside her door

'It's quenching, just perfectly quenching' BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend's Jennifer Payer thought she had pulled off the perfect prank on her sister, Courtney Jenkins in Nevada. Payer decided to anonymously send some loud noisemakers to her 2-year-old nephew in the mail that included some whistles, cymbals, a tambourine -- and even a harmonica. "I've The post Bend woman surprised to find a ‘payback noise parade’ outside her door appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

Two trucks collide, big spill of scrap metal shuts Hwy. 97 N. of Redmond for hours

A dump truck hit a semi-truck that had just rolled over on Highway 97 north of Redmond Monday morning, causing no serious injuries but sending thousands of pounds of scrap metal spilling onto the highway and closing it for several hours, authorities said. The post Two trucks collide, big spill of scrap metal shuts Hwy. 97 N. of Redmond for hours appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend, ORPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

SE Bend driver jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges after crashing into front of house, car

A Bend woman was arrested on DUII, reckless driving and other charges Saturday night, accused of crashing into a fence and driveway awning in front of a southeast Bend home, then a parked car in the driveway and back into the front yard again before fleeing the scene, police said. The post SE Bend driver jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges after crashing into front of house, car appeared first on KTVZ.

Comments / 3

Community Policy