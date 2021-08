I talked about this on the podcast the other week but do people really not know the knuckle trick for remembering which months have 30 vs. 31 days? Personally I find the rhyme hard to remember (who starts counting the year in September?) whereas knuckles are easy: start with January on the big knuckle of your right hand, then the next dip is February; tap the smallest knuckle twice for July and August and count back to finish the year. So easy! Anyway that’s a long-winded way of saying I had to check myself on whether or not today was still July or August. Judging from the weather outside my window, it’s mid-October. It’s 100 and sunny with 34% humidity in Arlington, TX right now, but luckily none of that matters because there’s a roof and air-conditioning in Tuff Shed Stadium now.