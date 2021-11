When I was a student Naval Aviator in flight training in Kingsville Texas in the late 70’s, one of my flight instructors was a Marine A-4 Skyhawk pilot. His call sign was “Lucky”. We wondered whether he was good at cards or in Vegas. Then one day he told his story and we understood. That call sign was well-earned. By all the normal laws of physics and chance, he should have been singing with the heavenly choirs. Instead he had lived to tell about it and was trying to make sure that no one else ever repeated his mistake.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO