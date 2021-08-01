Cancel
Paris Hilton Joining 'RHOBH' Would Be 'Hunky Dory' With Fans, But Will She? Kathy Spills All

Kathy Hilton is the break-out star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She finally joined the show as a ‘Friend of’ for Season 11. Her hijinks are ‘hunky dory’ with viewers. Now fans are clamoring for her daughters, Paris and Nicky Hilton, to make another appearance on the show. Kathy, Paris, and Nicky have made the occasional guest appearance at sister/aunt Kyle Richards’ events over the years. Keep reading to find out Kathy’s thoughts on the possibility of Paris Hilton joining RHOBH.

