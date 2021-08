LOS ANGELES -- The Giants really, really, really don't want to give up their stranglehold on first place. Wilmer Flores hit a two-run homer off Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, leading the Giants to a thrilling 4-2 win that pushed them back to two games up in the NL West and guaranteed they'll fly home Thursday night still in first place. The Giants had been three outs away from falling into a tie for the first time since May 31, but Flores stunned a sellout crowd of 52,026 by crushing a cutter into the left field bleachers to turn a one-run deficit into a one-run lead.