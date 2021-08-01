Asmongold Slams New World Beta as "Garbage"
Amazon's upcoming MMO New World has been generating quite a bit of buzz within recent weeks, much of that which has been positive. One person who hasn't been positive about the forthcoming game though is that of Twitch star Asmongold. In the past, Asmongold has shared some of his concerns about the MMO, saying that he doesn't believe that the game is ready to launch in late August. And after more playtime, those thoughts have only gotten worse as Asmongold has now gone so far to refer to New World as "garbage".comicbook.com
Comments / 0