Asmongold Slams New World Beta as "Garbage"

The New World beta has released its July 23 update, so here’s the full list of changes and additions with this update. The beta is in full swing, bringing players plenty of content to test out and fried RTX 3090s to replace. With that, the team has been diligent in ensuring quality is their priority (including adding a framerate limiter to prevent those GPU bricking issues). Today’s update mainly focuses on improving the health of the game, making a few tweaks, and fixing the stability of the experience. Hopefully, with this update out, you should find the game just a tad more stable to run. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with the New World beta July 23 update!