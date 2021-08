The Philadelphia Eagles spent a good deal of draft capital to acquire wide receiver, DeVonta Smith. Here’s why he could be this year’s version of Justin Jefferson. DeVonta Smith was one of the most fascinating college football players we have seen in years. The Alabama product first started to turn heads a few years back. Despite being behind some prominent players on the depth chart like former first-round picks Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy, Smith was arguably the most impressive of them all.