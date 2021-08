Get all the first basemen! The Milwaukee Brewers have been stockpiling players at first base and perhaps they could try to add one more in Yankees first baseman Luke Voit. After having practically no first baseman earlier in the year, Milwaukee has quite the number of options at the position. Currently, Rowdy Tellez, Keston Hiura, and soon to be Eduardo Escobar will be options at the position with Travis Shaw, Daniel Vogelbach, and Jace Peterson all returning from the IL soon who can play there.