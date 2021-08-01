Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-31 17:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL TOOELE COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM MDT At 606 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Skull Valley, or 12 miles north of Dugway English Village...moving north at 10 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Skull Valley.alerts.weather.gov
