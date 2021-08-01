Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 17:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 815 PM PDT. * At 506 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Elko County, including Goose Creek.alerts.weather.gov
