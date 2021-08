3rd_$80,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f, tf., cloudy.<. 3 (3) Take the Backroads (T.Gaffalione);6.20;3.90;2.90. Off 2:19. Time 1:04.31. Firm. Scratched_I'm So Sorry, Love Unlimited, Landslid, Pout, Sea Pines, Raw Honey, Office Etiquette. Also Ran_Leviosa, Amore Fire, Lockstep, Cee Are Em, Twenty Two Elle, Conservatve Values. $1 Pick 3 (4-7-3) 3 Correct Paid $36.00. $1 Consolation Pick 3 (4-7-10) 3 Correct Paid $11.70. $1 Quinella (3-6) paid $10.90. $0.1 Superfecta (3-6-1-7) paid $24.77. $0.5 Trifecta (3-6-1) paid $53.87. $1 Consolation Double (7-10) paid $1.75. $1 Daily Double (7-3) paid $5.70. $1 Exacta (3-6) paid $20.50.