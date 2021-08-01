Cancel
Edwards County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Kiowa, Pratt by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 11:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edwards; Kiowa; Pratt SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN KIOWA...SOUTHEASTERN EDWARDS AND NORTHWESTERN PRATT COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM CDT At 706 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cullison, moving north at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cullison, Byers and Wellsford.

