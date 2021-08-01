Prep football: As practice starts, expectations remain high at Poca
The personnel has changed somewhat, but Poca still hopes to be a factor in Class AA when preseason football practice opens in West Virginia on Monday. The Dots, who begin life in the post-Ethan Payne era, have a number of recognizable names ready to rumble on Friday nights at O.O. White Stadium, led by senior linebacker-receiver Toby Payne, Ethan’s younger brother and a Marshall commit. Ethan Payne, the 2019 Kennedy Award winning running back, signed with the Thundering Herd in December.www.wvgazettemail.com
