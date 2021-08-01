Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield, Mesa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall caused extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches on the west side of the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area. Severe debris flows have been observed across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garfield; Mesa The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area in Southwestern Garfield County in west central Colorado North Central Mesa County in west central Colorado * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 611 PM MDT, Emergency management reported flash flooding over roadways and along ditches along the western portions of the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area. Flash flooding is ongoing. Recent excessive rainfall over the burn scar will continue to produce debris flow moving through the Pine Gulch Burn area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include County Road 205 within Coal Creek Drainage, of Southwestern Garfield and North Central Mesa Counties FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE