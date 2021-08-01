Cancel
Beaver County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Washington County, South Central Utah by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 17:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lower Washington County; South Central Utah; Southern Mountains; Zion National Park SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON...WEST CENTRAL KANE AND SOUTH CENTRAL IRON COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 609 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Zion National Park...moving northwest at 15 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Zion National Park, Springdale and Rockville. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 35 and 36.

