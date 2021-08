6-5-7-3 In this one-turn maiden $5,000 claiming event to kick off the Saturday night card, #6 Rocket Colony (5-2) drops from maiden $12,500 and gets favorable outside draw here for trainer Angelo Jackson. #5 Classy Smitty (6-5) was beaten favorite against maiden $12,500 company last out and takes double drop seeking to graduate. #7 Noble El Sid (6-1) showed signs of improvement in most recent and could post mild upset here for trainer Tim Grams. #3 We Got the Money (5-1) makes career debut off a pair of recent works for owner-trainer Analia Larrosa.