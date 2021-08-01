Paerosol Announces Increased Use of Automobiles Calls for New Disinfecting Agent
CHARLESTON, S.C. (PRWEB) July 31, 2021. By the year 2050, the world total of passenger cars is expected to go up by 150%, totalling approximately 2.5 billion people. Generally, the interior of an automobile is a small and shared space, and multiple reports in the last 15 years show that its users face a higher risk of exposure to a variety of airborne infectious agents such as allergens and endotoxins. With the average North American spending 4.3 years of their whole life either being in or driving a car, this has called for a new way to help spread infectious diseases in enclosed automobiles.www.stamfordadvocate.com
