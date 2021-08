SCRANTON, Pa. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Dickson City Hyundai is one of the few dealerships participating in the special offer of 0% APR financing for 60 months on the 2021 Hyundai Elantra. This deal is part of a special offer for the residents of Dickson City, where customers can choose the 0% APR financing option. Additionally, well-qualified customers can get bonus cash of $500 plus the choice to make the first payment after 90 days. This offer ends on August 2 and is available for only a limited number of customers by a few participating dealerships. Buyers must note that this offer is applicable on the purchase of new Hyundai Elantra vehicles only (excluding Hyundai Elantra N-Line) and cannot be combined with any other ongoing offer.