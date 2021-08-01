News Briefs

Cancel
For the first time this year, mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Lake County. The mosquitoes, Culex tarsalis (western encephalitis mosquito), were collected in traps near Upper Lake on July 21, 2021. “West Nile virus activity is increasing statewide, including in Lake County,” said Jamesina Scott, Ph.D.,...

