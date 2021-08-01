Toyota Oil Change Service provided by Alexander Toyota to its Customers

Toyota currently sells no diesel-powered vehicles in the US, and that seems unlikely to change if you look at the last few years. The automaker made moves to kill off diesel-powered passenger vehicles in Europe in 2018 before ending its partnership with Isuzu to develop new diesel engines. Then last year, we were told not to believe any rumors of a diesel-powered 4Runner. However, Toyota USA's YouTube channel has been posting a number of videos explaining how a diesel engine works (check out the latest in the series below), and this got us thinking: Is Toyota planning to bring oil-burners back, and more specifically, is this the beginning of preparing us for a diesel Tundra?