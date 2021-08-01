Cancel
Boston, MA

‘It’s up to the train driver to control the train’: Expert says crashes rare, but operators need to be alert

By Emily Pritchard
whdh.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - Train crashes like Friday’s collision between two MBTA trolleys are rare, an expert said, but drivers still need to be alert to prevent them. The MBTA is investigating the crash between two Green Line trolleys outside the Agganis Arena, which left 25 people injured. The operator who rear-ended the first train has been placed on administrative leave, officials said.

