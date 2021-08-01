Hurricanes' Derek Stepan: Pens one-year deal

Stepan signed a one-year, $1.35 million contract with the Hurricanes on Saturday. The 31-year-old center has been in a noticeable decline over the last three years, posting new career-low point totals in that span. Stepan bottomed out in 2020-21 with just a goal and five assists in 20 games for the Senators. The Hurricanes will hope that he'll be able to bounce back closer to his previous 50-point form, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to play on Opening Night as he works his way back from shoulder surgery that ended his previous season early.