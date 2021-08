Lots of people aren’t happy about England’s major new easing of Covid restrictions, but you wouldn’t think anti-lockdown protesters would be among them.Coronavirus sceptics and anti-vaxxers have organised regular demonstrations since the pandemic first tore through the country, marching against stay-at-home orders, mask-wearing and other Government mandates.And yet, if you thought they might take a break on so-called ‘Freedom Day’ – when legal rules on face coverings, social-distancing and mass gatherings were lifted – you’d be wrong.The crowds were out in force on Monday, taking to the streets of London despite scorching temperatures, to continue their tirades against vaccines,...