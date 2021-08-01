Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Life Is Strange: True Colors will let you play arcade machine cabinets

By Franz Christian Irorita
Posted by 
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Life Is Strange True Colors just got a new trailer, showing off the picturesque setting of the game set in Colorado. The latest “Welcome to Haven Springs” trailer for Life Is Strange True Colors painted a better picture of Haven Springs, Colorado. Narrated by one of the in-game characters, Steph Gingrich, the small town is enthusiastically introduced to us. Like a true local, Steph shows us around and tells us what we can do and who we meet in the game. She shows us where to eat, listen to music, hang out, and even where the spring festivals are held.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
75K+
Followers
54K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Is Strange#True Colors#Arcade#Cabinets#The Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Music
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Ubisoft Making Popular PS4 and Xbox One Game Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft is making one of its most popular and best-selling games on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia free for a limited time. Unfortunately, it isn't a free download, but a free trial. In other words, said game is being made free-to-play for a limited time, however, it's plenty of time to, at the very least, beat the game's single-player campaign, which is its main appeal, especially with its follow-up releasing soon.
Video GamesThe Verge

The latest Oculus Quest update lets you easily invite others to play

Oculus is rolling out its v31 software update to Quest and Quest 2 headsets starting today, and it’s filled with some nice quality-of-life improvements. The big one is it’ll be easier to invite friends and recent teammates who aren’t friends to play a game or experience an app together. When you’re in game or in app, pressing the Oculus button will pull up the universal menu as usual, but soon, more apps will show a new “Invite to App” button next to the “Resume” and “Quit” buttons. If friends accept your invite, you’ll be able to see them in the menu. This feature will roll out soon in games like Beat Saber, Blaston, Demeo, Echo VR, ForeVR Bowl, Hyper Dash, PokerStars VR, and Topgolf with Pro Putt.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Simpsons arcade machine rebooted for home play, 30 years later

The people at Arcade1Up revealed a new full-sized arcade machine this week, 30 years after its first launch. The Simpsons Konami arcade game is the title you very possibly played back in the year 1991 – the one where you could be Homer, Marge, Bart, or Lisa. This game allows you to smack and bash your way through wave after wave of Simpsons TV show enemies, here in the year 2021, in a cabinet very similar to that of the original.
Video Gamessoyacincau.com

New Google Doodle lets you play a well-made Olympic-themed video game

As the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are starting up, Google has debuted one of the most well-made Google Doodles to celebrate the event. The interactive Doodle lets you play quite an elaborate game called the Doodle Champion Island Games, which is basically a series of sports-themed minigames in a 16-bit RPG.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Life is Strange: True Colors developer Deck Nine reveal more details about Alex’s power

Life is Strange: True Colors developer has given future players more of an insight into how Alex’s power of Empathy will work in the upcoming game. In an official PlayStation blog post, Deck Nine Narrative Director Johnathan Zimmerman explains: “In Life is Strange: True Colors, Alex’s psychic power of Empathy is brought to life through unique gameplay and cinematic experiences.”
Video GamesTwinfinite

The Simpsons Arcade Game Classic Cabinet Will Be Available for Pre-Order in August

The Simpsons Arcade Game is one of the most beloved classic arcade cabinets, and finally players will be able to have this iconic Konami game at their homes thanks to Arcade1Up. The company announced pre-orders for their version of the cabinet with four-player support, online co-op, and an included stool will open on Aug. 16. You can put a notification alert to be reminded of it on their official site.
ElectronicsSynthtopia

20 Generative Patches For The Moog Mother-32 Synthesizer Let You Discover Its True Depth

Sound designer Anton Anru shared this video demo for Probability, a collection of 20 generative patches for the Moog Mother-32 synthesizer. Controlled chaos and randomness, probability, non-repetitiveness, tempo break, pattern uniqueness, short and long sounds alternation, unexpected changes, silence and density, harmonic and fx-like tones, freaky splashes during a sequence – all these things are included in the soundset.
Video GamesCNET

Zoom will let you play games during meetings, here's how

Zoom is adding games that you can play with your friends and coworkers directly in the video conferencing app, the company said Wednesday. In the Zoom App Marketplace, you'll find games like Live Game Night Poker and Heads Up, which you can access within your Zoom meetings. In a time when businesses are navigating hybrid workplaces, the addition of Zoom Apps including games aims to provide a new way to nurture company culture and connect people directly within the Zoom platform.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Life is Strange: True Colors details emotions and their empathetic language

Life is Strange: True Colors is the new main installment of this narrative adventure saga, a series started by Dontnod Entertainment that now continues in the hands of the North American Deck Nine Games. The particularity of this chapter is that Alex, the new protagonist, is able to read people’s emotions and act accordingly. In a new post on the official PlayStation blog, narrative director Jonathan Zimmerman has delved into this question.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Life is Strange – True Colors Emotional Auras Go Through the Colors of the Rainbow

Life is Strange – True Colors puts players in the shoes of 21-year-old Alex Chen, who is using her psychic power of Empathy to find the truth behind her brother’s death. She can tap into the emotions of other characters throughout the town of Haven Springs, using them to get to the bottom of the mystery. Developer Deck Nine Games has now revealed the four emotions players will be able to manipulate, their colors, and what this will mean for Alex.
Video GamesPaste Magazine

The Sims 4: Cottage Living Lets You Live That Simple Life

Over the years, the developers of The Sims have developed a fine eye for trends. From Star Wars: Journey to Batuu, the Harry Potter-esque Realms of Magic, or the ever-timely Eco Lifestyle, the series has always displayed a talent for reflecting current topics in pop culture and modern life. The latest is Cottage Living, an expansion that rides the country aesthetic-themed cottagecore movement that has taken over Instagram and Pinterest the past several months. In this new release, Sims can now live the simple life, raising livestock, growing oversized crops, taking up cross-stitch, and participating in local fairs. For the farm-minded Sims players, it is the ideal supplement to the agricultural approach to the game, opening up new avenues of self-sustainability.
Video GamesStuff.tv

Woo-hoo! Arcade1Up’s remaking the iconic four-player Simpsons Arcade Machine for your living room

The Simpsons season 33 is – terrifyingly – imminent. But when it was fresher (yellower?) of face, the franchise unleashed an arcade game, where you brawled through Springfield, duffing up goons sent by Mr. Burns. The conceit: Smithers stole a gem, which ended up in Maggie’s gob, and so he stole her instead. Videogames! Although you can get at the entire Simpsons back catalogue on Disney+, the arcade game’s a trickier prospect, with original cabs costing absurd cash on eBay. Fortunately, then, Arcade1Up’s remade it as The Simpsons Arcade Machine (£TBC). Like its other home cabs, this one’s in 75% scale, has coinless operation, and comes with a custom riser to make it the right height for adult humans. The action plays out on a 17in LCD screen, and you get the full set of joysticks and buttons for simultaneous four-player action. But there’s a twist: a ‘Live WiFi’ feature also allows you to fight through levels with Simpsons Arcade1Up cab owners from around the world. ¡Ay, caramba!
Petswashingtonnewsday.com

Play As A Lost Cat In A Strange Cyberpunk World In ‘Stray.’

Play As A Lost Cat In A Strange Cyberpunk World In ‘Stray.’. Many action-adventure games have had strange or ridiculous characters in the past, but none have ventured to put a stray cat in the spotlight. “Stray” accomplishes this, but it is more than a cat simulator. In “Stray,” players...
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Life Is Strange: True Colors showcases how “Empathy Powers” work

Life Is Strange: True Colors is the next game in the critically-acclaimed Life Is Strange franchise. The defining factor of the newest Life Is Strange is the protagonist Alex’s unique ability. Her psychic power is that of Empathy, allowing her to vividly see how others feel. This doesn’t mean she has high points in perception. She can literally see how people feel.
Video Gamestechbargains.com

NEO GEO Mini Arcade Cabinet (40 Games, 3.5" LCD Screen) + Extra 2x Controllers & HDMI Cable $69.99

Woot has the NEO GEO Mini Arcade Cabinet Pro Player Pack w/ 40 Games (Metal Slug 1-3 ,Samurai Showdown Series, King of Fighters Series and more) + Extra 2x Game Pad Controllers, and HDMI Cable for a low $69.99. Free shipping with Amazon Prime, otherwise shipping is $6. The Cabinet alone retailed for $110 when it released, so you're paying $40 less plus you're getting 2x Controllers and an HDMI Cable with a retail value of over $50.

Comments / 0

Community Policy